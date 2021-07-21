Ontario sees 135 new COVID-19 cases, tops 63% of eligible population fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of four more people with the illness on Wednesday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 150

Tests completed: 20,750

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.8 per cent

Active cases: 1,334

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 145; 70 needed a ventilator to breathe, down 28 from the previous day

Vaccinations: 140,491, the fewest reported on a Wednesday in about seven weeks. Slightly more than 63 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two doses.