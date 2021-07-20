Ontario reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, more than 8M people now fully vaccinated
Ontario reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of two more people with the illness on Tuesday.
Public health units collectively administered another 132,963 doses of vaccines yesterday, the province said, the fewest on a Monday since late May.
More than 80 per cent of adults have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while roughly 62 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older are fully immunized.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 152, down slightly from 155 yesterday
Tests completed: 13,586
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent
Active cases: 1,354
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 149; 98 needed a ventilator to breathe
