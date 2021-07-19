Ontario reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, no further deaths
More than 61% of Ontarians 12 and older have had both doses of vaccine
Ontario reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths linked to the illness on Monday.
Today marks the third time this month that the province saw no further deaths of people with COVID-19. The official death toll stands at 9,294.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 155, up from 153 yesterday and 151 on July 17
Tests completed: 11,567
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1 per cent
Active cases: 1,355
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 151; 94 needed a ventilator to breathe
Vaccinations: 91,320, marking the first time with fewer than 100,000 shots on a single day since May 31. More than 61 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had both doses.
