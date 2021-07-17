Ontario reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Nearly 60% of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had 2 shots of vaccine
Ontario reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three more people with the illness on Saturday.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 151, unchanged from Friday
Tests completed: 21,392
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.6 per cent, marking a 12th straight day below 1 per cent
Active cases: 1,373; The total number of active cases has not fallen below 1,400 since Sept. 6, 2020, in the early weeks of the pandemic's second wave in the province.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 149; 109 needed a ventilator to breathe
Vaccinations: 169,103, roughly 38,000 fewer shots than were reported last Saturday. Nearly 60 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had two doses.
