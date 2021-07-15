Ontario sees 143 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations down from last week
More than 57% of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had two doses of vaccines
Premier Doug Ford and Long-term Care Minister Rod Phillips are scheduled to make announcement today at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.
Ontario reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday, while total vaccinations fell by more than 100,000 from the same day last week.
Public health units collectively administered another 166,201 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, of which roughly 88 per cent were second shots. Last Wednesday saw more than 268,000 shots given out provincewide.
More than 57 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now had two doses of vaccines.
This morning, CBC News reported that the Ontario government is currently wading through the legal and ethical issues involved in developing vaccination policies for certain employment sectors.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 155
Tests completed: 31,329
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.5 per cent, the lowest on any day since Aug. 23, 2020
Active cases: 1,443
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 168; 114 needed a ventilator to breathe
New deaths: 10, the most reported on a single day in two weeks. The official death toll stands at 9,275.
