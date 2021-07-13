Skip to Main Content
Ontario logs 146 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Ontario reported another 146 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the deaths of seven more people with the illness.

More than 79% of Ontario adults have had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Public Health Ontario says the province saw its lowest test positivity rate for a Monday since late August, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 170

Tests completed: 17,489

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.8 per cent, the lowest reported on a Tuesday since Sept. 1, 2020

Active cases: 1,548

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 192; 123 needed a ventilator to breathe

Total deaths: 9,258

Vaccinations: 176,834, which is down considerably from recent Mondays. Roughly 89 per cent were second doses. More than 79 per cent of adults in Ontario have now had at least one shot of a vaccine.

