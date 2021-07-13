Ontario logs 146 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Ontario reported another 146 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the deaths of seven more people with the illness.
More than 79% of Ontario adults have had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 146 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the deaths of seven more people with the illness.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 170
Tests completed: 17,489
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.8 per cent, the lowest reported on a Tuesday since Sept. 1, 2020
Active cases: 1,548
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 192; 123 needed a ventilator to breathe
Total deaths: 9,258
Vaccinations: 176,834, which is down considerably from recent Mondays. Roughly 89 per cent were second doses. More than 79 per cent of adults in Ontario have now had at least one shot of a vaccine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?