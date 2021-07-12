Ontario reports no new COVID-linked deaths, fewest cases in 10 months

Ontario reported 114 further cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fewest on a single day in more than 10 months, and no new deaths linked to the illness.

It is the second time in July that the province saw no additional deaths. Some 9,251 people with COVID-19 have died in Ontario since the pandemic began.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 173

Tests completed: 15,933

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent

Active cases: 1,610

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 204; 123 needed a ventilator to breathe

Vaccinations: 121,653; slightly more than 79 per cent of Ontario adults have had at least one shot, while about 55.2 per cent have two doses