Ontario reports no new COVID-linked deaths, fewest cases in 10 months
7-day average of daily cases down to 173
Ontario reported 114 further cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fewest on a single day in more than 10 months, and no new deaths linked to the illness.
It is the second time in July that the province saw no additional deaths. Some 9,251 people with COVID-19 have died in Ontario since the pandemic began.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 173
Tests completed: 15,933
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent
Active cases: 1,610
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 204; 123 needed a ventilator to breathe
Vaccinations: 121,653; slightly more than 79 per cent of Ontario adults have had at least one shot, while about 55.2 per cent have two doses
