Ontario reports record-highs of 3,519 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

Ontario reported a single-day record of 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 89 more deaths of people with the illness — the deadliest day so far of the entire pandemic.

The additional cases include 891 in Toronto, 568 in Peel Region, 467 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex, 175 in Waterloo Region and 174 in Durham Region.

Other regions that saw double- or triple-digit increases were:

Ottawa 164

Hamilton: 146

Middlesex-London: 115

Niagara Region: 112

Halton Region: 95

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 90

Simcoe Muskoka: 78

Eastern Ontario: 36

Brant County: 27

Southwestern: 22

Chatham-Kent: 19

Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge: 17

Grey County: 16

Northwestern: 15

Algoma County: 15

Huron-Perth: 12

Peterborough: 12

Haldimand-Norfolk: 11

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, because local units report figures at different times.)

Combined, the additional infections reported today push the seven-day average of new daily cases to a new high of 3,141.

There are currently 26,718 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, the most at any point during the pandemic.

They come as the province's network of labs processed 65,772 test samples for novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 6.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and those being treated in intensive care also reached new highs and now sit at 1,472 and 363, respectively. Some 242 patients require the use of a ventilator, the province said.

More to come.