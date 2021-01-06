Ford to hold 1st news conference in weeks amid concerns over COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Premier Doug Ford is expected to hold his first news conference in more than two weeks Wednesday, amid concerns about the pace of Ontario's ongoing COVID-19 vaccine roll out and unresolved questions around his former finance minister's Caribbean sojourn over the holidays.

While Ford has made statements during various photo opportunities in that time, he has not faced questions from reporters on a number of pressing issues in the province.

In the weeks since his last news conference, there have been more than 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, the number of people hospitalized has increased by 34 per cent and 542 more people have died in Ontario. The latest data on the spread of the novel coronavirus will be released shortly after 10 a.m. and you'll be able to find it in this story.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. ET in Toronto. Ford's office says he will be joined by the ministers of health and the solicitor general for an announcement. You'll be able to watch that live in this story.

The premier is sure to face questions about his government's plan, outlined at a technical briefing this week, to administer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in the hard-hit areas of Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex by Jan. 21.

At the briefing, officials said that as of 9 a.m. yesterday, 50,495 people in Ontario had received one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at one of 44 immunization sites.

That figure includes around 26,000 health-care workers in long-term care and retirement homes, about 20,700 other health-care professionals and not quite 1,000 residents of long-term care.

Some 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have also been administered, officials said. Ontario received a shipment of 53,000 doses of that vaccine on Dec. 28, 2020. Officials expect another shipment of 56,000 next week.

Ontario is currently lagging behind other provinces, on a per capita basis, in getting vaccine doses to its most vulnerable residents.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Metro Morning today, the head of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force downplayed concerns about the rollout.

Retired general Rick Hillier said the province is vaccinating at a rate where it will run out of vaccines.

"The help we need is more vaccines, more quickly, in Ontario," he said.

Hospitalizations hitting pandemic highs

Ford's news conference comes a day after Ontario reported another 3,128 cases of COVID-19 and 51 more deaths of people with the illness yesterday, as the number of active infections and hospitalizations in the province both reached pandemic highs.

Then there is the lingering issue of MPP Rod Phillips' weeks-long vacation to the exclusive island of St. Barts over the holiday season, despite public health guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

Phillips returned from his trip on New Year's Eve and tendered his resignation from his post as finance minister.

Ford admitted that he was made aware of Phillips' trip shortly after the Ajax MPP left Canada. In the days between his finding out about the vacation and it becoming public, Ford made multiple pleas for Ontarians to stay home over the holidays without mentioning that one of his own cabinet ministers was in the Caribbean.