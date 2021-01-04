Ontario reports 3,270 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 1,200

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, is scheduled to provide a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province beginning at 3 p.m. in Toronto.

Ontario reported another 3,270 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the seven-day average of daily cases approaches 3,000 for the first time.

The new cases include 917 in Toronto, 581 in Peel Region, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex, 131 in Ottawa, 126 in Waterloo Region and 122 in Durham Region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Middlesex-London: 98

Hamilton: 94

Niagara Region: 86

Lambton: 77

Halton Region: 70

Eastern Ontario: 55

Simcoe Muskoka: 54

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 48

Southwestern: 42

Brant County: 20

Chatham-Kent: 25

Huron Perth: 22

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge: 11

Renfrew County: 11

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, because local units report figures at different times.)

Combined, the new cases reported today push the seven-day average of daily cases to 2,982.

The province says 4,808 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered yesterday, bringing the total number of shots given so far in Ontario to 42,419.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospital with the illness jumped considerably, up 192 to 1,190.

Of those, 333 are being treated in intensive care, while 194 require the use of a ventilator.

The province also recorded an additional 29 deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the official toll to 4,679.

Currently 219 long-term care homes — more than one-third of Ontario's 626 facilities — are now facing outbreaks of COVID-19.