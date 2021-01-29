Skip to Main Content
Ontario to implement mandatory COVID-19 tests for international arrivals at Pearson airport: source

Premier Doug Ford is set to announce mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming international travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to a government source. 

Preimer Doug Ford has called for mandatory tests as cases of COVID-19 variants increase

Premier Doug Ford walks through the COVID-19 testing centre in the International Arrivals section at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 26, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The province also plans to expand the availability of rapid COVID-19 tests in priority settings, like long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, essential workplaces and schools, the source said.

Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at Queen's Park beginning at 3 p.m. ET today. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

More to come.

With files from Lorenda Reddekopp

