Ontario to implement mandatory COVID-19 tests for international arrivals at Pearson airport: source

Premier Doug Ford is set to announce mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming international travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to a government source.

The province also plans to expand the availability of rapid COVID-19 tests in priority settings, like long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, essential workplaces and schools, the source said.

Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at Queen's Park beginning at 3 p.m. ET today. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

More to come.