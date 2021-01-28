Data error means completed Ontario COVID-19 vaccinations only half of what was reported

Ontario has been over reporting the number of people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the province, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

The error means that the number of people who have received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines is only half of what the province has been logging.

"Rather than provide data on the number of people who have been fully vaccinated … officials inadvertently provided data on the number of doses administered to achieve full vaccination," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement sent to media.

Data on the total number of doses administered was not affected, the spokesperson said.

The province reported yesterday that 96,549 people had received both doses of either vaccine so far. In reality, only 48,239 had. That is up to 55,286 this morning.

The vaccine data page has since been updated to accurately reflect the current figures, the spokesperson said.

The news comes as Ontario reported another 2,093 cases of COVID-19 and 56 more deaths of people with the illness.

It's the first time since Sunday that the province recorded more than 2,000 additional infections. The seven-day average of new daily cases, however, continued to steadily decline down to 2,128.

More to come.