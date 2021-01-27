Ontario reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases — fewest since late November

Ontario reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the fewest on a single day since late November.

They include 450 in Toronto, 342 in Peel Region, 171 in York Region and 128 in Niagara Region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Hamilton: 84

Ottawa: 82

Waterloo Region: 75

Durham Region: 63

Halton Region: 48

Windsor-Essex: 37

Middlesex-London: 36

Eastern Ontario: 28

Simcoe Muskoka: 21

Brant County: 15

Chatham-Kent: 15

Thunder Bay: 14

Sudbury: 13

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 10

Porcupine: 10

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, because local units report figures at different times.)

There are a number of potentially encouraging trends emerging in Ontario's COVID-19-related data.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 2,205. It has been in steady decline since its peak on Jan. 11, and shows few signs of slowing.

Moreover, the number of confirmed, active cases of the illness also continued its downward trajectory to 21,932, as resolved infections have consistently outpaced new cases in recent weeks. Just over two weeks ago, there were more than 30,500 active cases provincewide.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dropped by 84 to 1,382. Of those, 377 were being treated in intensive care and 291 required a ventilator to breathe — down six and seven, respectively, from the day before.

Ontario's network of labs processed 55,191 test samples for the virus and reported a test positivity rate of four per cent, lower than those typically logged this month.

Public health units also recorded another 49 deaths of people with the illness. Twenty-five of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

There are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in 238 of the province's 626 long-term care facilities.

