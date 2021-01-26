Ontario reports 1,740 new COVID-19 cases — the fewest since mid-December
The new cases come as the province's network of labs processed just 30,717 test samples for the virus. That's the lowest testing level since Nov. 17, 2020.
63 more people with COVID-19 died, Ministry of Health says
Ontario reported another 1,740 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the fewest on a single day since mid-December — and 63 more deaths of people with the illness.
The new cases include 677 in Toronto, 320 in Peel Region and 144 in York Region.
They come as the province's network of labs processed just 30,717 test samples for the virus. That's the fewest number of tests since Nov. 17, 2020. Collectively, the labs logged a test positivity rate of 5.9 per cent.
The seven-day average of new daily cases continued its steady decline down to 2,346, from its peak at 3,555 on Jan. 11.
Another 2,261 cases were logged as resolved in today's update. There are now 23,036 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide.
More to come.
