Ontario reports 1,958 new COVID-19 cases amid changes to vaccines rollout

Ontario reported another 1,958 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as experts heading the province's vaccination campaign outlined how they are responding to delays in the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The new cases in today's update include 727 in Toronto, 375 in Peel Region and 157 in York Region.

It is the fewest number of new infections logged on a single day in nearly a week.

Notably, however, Ontario's network of labs processed just 35,968 test samples for the virus despite capacity for more than 70,000 daily. Collectively, they reported a test positivity rate of 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing this morning, members of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force said the province will delay first doses for health-care workers and essential caregivers amid a shortage of the Pfizer product.

Available doses of vaccines will instead be channelled to residents of long-term care, at-risk retirement homes and First Nations seniors living in elder care settings.

More to come.