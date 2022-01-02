Ontario reports 16,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 16,714 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's pandemic record-breaking 18,445 cases .

However, as Public Health Ontario warned on Saturday, the daily case record was "an underestimate" given changes to testing eligibility and Omicron's quick spread.

The number of people in ICUs across the province with a COVID-related illness jumped overnight to 224 on Sunday from 214 on Saturday. The seven-day average currently sits at 199.

In total, 1,117 people are in hospitals provincewide as a result of COVID-19.

A more comprehensive provincial update is expected Tuesday. However, here are some key pandemic indicators and figures available on Sunday courtesy of Health Minister Christine Elliott:

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 224 people are currently in ICU as a result of COVID-19, up from 214 the day before.

Vaccinations: More than 124,000 doses of vaccine were administered across New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. To date, 27,333,175 doses have been administered.

Nearly 91 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while more than 88 per cent have received two doses.