Ontario reports 1,913 new COVID-19 cases, but at least 400 still in ICU

Ontario recorded another 1,913 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, though provincial officials cautioned that Toronto Public Health — which consistently logs the most new infections each day — is "likely underreporting" its number of cases.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the artificially low total of 550 new cases reported by the city was due to a "technical issue," but did not provide any further details.

For reference, over the three previous days, Toronto Public Health logged 815, 1035 and 903 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, there were 1,626 patients in hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 400 were being treated in intensive care, the most at any point during the pandemic, and 292 required a ventilator to breathe.

More to come.