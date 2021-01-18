Ontario reports 2,578 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since early January

Ontario reported 2,578 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of patients with the illness who required a ventilator to breathe climbed above 300 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The new cases in today's update are the fewest logged on a single day in about two and a half weeks.

They come as the province's labs processed just 40, 301 test samples for the novel coronavirus — tens of thousands fewer than there is capacity for in the system — and reported a test positivity rate of 6.6 per cent.

More to come.