The Ontario government sent an emergency alert this morning reminding residents that the stay-at-home order announced earlier this week is now in effect.

"Only leave home for essential purposes such as food, healthcare, exercise or work. It's the law. Stay home, stay safe, save lives," the alert, transmitted shortly after 10 a.m. ET, read.

The Solicitor General's office said the alert was sent to all cell networks in the province, as well as broadcast on television and radio.

The stay-at-home order is part of a series of new measures recently implemented by the province in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The illness threatens to overwhelm Ontario's health-care network, revised modelling published this week suggests.

You can read about the specific details of the stay-at-home order here.

Ontario reported another 3,326 cases of COVID-19 and 62 more deaths of people with the illness Thursday morning.

More to come.