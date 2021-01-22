Ontario reports 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, 87 more deaths

Ontario reported another 2,662 cases COVID-19 and 87 more deaths linked to the illness on Friday, as the province launched a social media campaign urging residents to stay at home whenever possible.

The new cases include 779 in Toronto, 542 in Peel Region, 228 in York Region, 128 in Waterloo Region and 102 in Halton Region.

They come as labs processed 71,750 test samples for the virus and reported a provincewide test positivity rate of 3.3 per cent, the lowest it has been since mid-December.

Further, the seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 2,703, marking 11 straight days of decreases.

The provincial government said it has a new #StayHomeON campaign, which will include messages from various online "influencers" and politicians, including a video from Rick Mercer posted this morning.

Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, said in a news release that athletes on the Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators will also be participating.

Markedly absent from the province's expanded effort to get Ontarians to stay home is the availability of permanent paid sick days, which the Progressive Conservative government eliminated in 2018.

The government's own medical and science advisers, as well as a chorus of municipal officials and activists, have repeatedly called for Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet to implement paid sick days, especially for essential and low-wage workers in the manufacturing, warehousing and food processing sectors.

Ford has instead pointed to the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, which offers $500 per week for up to two weeks eligible workers. Critics have noted, however, that the program amounts to less than minimum wage and the financial assistance is not immediate.

Meanwhile, mandatory testing at a Mississauga Canada Post facility found 27 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours.

Canada Post said 149 workers at the Dixie Road site had tested positive between Jan. 1 and Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman Phil Legault said the latest cases were detected among workers who were asymptomatic or didn't believe they had symptoms.

Testing of the entire shift was ordered by Peel Public Health and began Jan. 19.

Legault said Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside the public health-identified shift.

More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site.