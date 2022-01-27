Ontario's chief medical officer to hold briefing on COVID-19 before restrictions ease next week
Host of indoor capacity limits set to ease on Monday
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to provide an update today on the COVID-19 situation in the province.
Dr. Kieran Moore's news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, comes after the provincial government announced its plan last week to gradually lift public health measures.
It's also Moore's last regularly scheduled public appearance before restrictions are set to ease on Monday.
You'll be able to watch the update live in this story.
Indoor social gathering limits are set to increase from five to 10, and restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity.
Theatres will also be able to reopen, and "spectator areas" such as arenas and concert venues will be able to welcome back as many as 500 guests, or 50 per cent of their usual seated capacity — whichever is less.
Restrictions are due to ease further on Feb. 21, COVID-19 situation allowing, with indoor gathering limits increasing to 25.
