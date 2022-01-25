Ontario reports 626 people with COVID-19 in ICUs

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Ontario's intensive care units climbed to 626, the province reported Tuesday, a new high for the ongoing Omicron-driven wave of the pandemic.

At the time of publication, the province had not updated its ICU data to include how many of those patients were admitted because of COVID-19, and how many tested positive while in critical care for other reasons.

Meanwhile, there were 4,008 people with COVID-19 in hospital, down somewhat from the peak of 4,183 on Jan. 18.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of 64 more people with COVID-19. According to ministry spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene, the deaths happened over the last 20 days.

"Of these, one death occurred yesterday, 15 deaths occurred on January 23rd, 24 deaths occurred on January 22nd, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days," she wrote in an email to media.

"While this will not change the fact that these individuals tragically lost their lives, it is important to be transparent and provide the public with as much context as we can."

Ontario's official death toll stands at 11,068.

