More than 500 Ontarians now in ICU as Omicron wave continues, 3,448 in hospital

Ontario reported a new high of 3,448 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 54 per cent were admitted to hospital seeking treatment for COVID-19, while 45 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the illness, according to data by the Ministry of Health. That data does not list a breakdown for previous waves of the virus for comparison.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen from 2,081 patients on the same day last week.

​As of Wednesday, there are ​505​ people with COVID-19 in ICUs. That's a jump from 477 patients the day before and up from 288 one week ago.

Approximately 83 per cent were admitted to the ICU seeking treatment for COVID-19 and 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the illness, according to the dataset.

The seven-day rolling average of ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 now sits at 411.

Ontario reported at least 9,783 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

As the province recently changed its guidelines to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the case total for today is likely a drastic undercount of the real situation. Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that roughly one in five cases are currently being confirmed by the province's testing regime.

For the 56,420 tests that were completed, Public Health Ontario reported a positivity rate of 20.3 per cent.

The health ministry also recorded the deaths of 46 more people with COVID-19, pushing Ontario's official toll to 10,445.