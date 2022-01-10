Skip to Main Content
Ontario reporting 2,467 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 438 people in ICU

Ontario is reporting 2,467 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of patients receiving treatment for the illness in intensive care units continues to climb.

Province reporting at least 9,706 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday

People line up at a mass vaccination clinic prioritizing teachers and school staff at the International Centre in Mississauga, on Jan. 7, 2021. Ontario reported at least 9,706 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed there are 438 people with the illness in ICUs. That's a jump from 412 patients the day before. 

The ministry also recorded the deaths of 12 more people with COVID-19, pushing Ontario's official death toll to 10,378.

The province reported at least 9,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As Ontario recently changed its guidelines to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the case total for today is likely a drastic undercount of the real situation. Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that roughly one in five cases are currently being confirmed by the province's testing regime.

For the 40,692 tests that were completed, Public Health Ontario reported a positivity rate of 26.7 per cent. 

