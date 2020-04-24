Province reports 573 COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes, military set to intervene

The military is set to intervene at long-term care and retirement homes across the province, where the Ontario government reported a jump of 57 deaths on Friday.

There are currently 131 outbreaks in homes across the province, with 573 deaths total. Some 2,287 residents and 1,089 staff have also tested positive.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said Thursday on Twitter that Premier Doug Ford's request from support from Canadian Armed Forces personnel to help fight COVID-19 in long-term care homes had been approved.

Ford called for military backup for five of the hardest-hit nursing homes, though the province has not announced which facilities those will be.

These are some of the homes with the highest number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus:

Orchard Villa — 40 deaths.

Eatonville Care Centre — 37 deaths.

Seven Oaks long-term care home: 32 deaths.

Altamont Community Care Centre — 28 deaths of residents and 1 staff.

Pinecrest Nursing Home — 28 deaths.

Anson Place Care Centre — 27 deaths.

Province reports 640 new cases

Ontario also reported a record-breaking 640 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the outbreak began to 13,519.

The provincial government is also reporting 763 deaths, though CBC News has counted 798 deaths according to data from local health units. Some 7,087 people have recovered.

The province says it completed 12,295 tests within the 24 hours since its last update, while 5,414 are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations from the virus rose to 910 from 877.

The number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators also both increased, bringing the totals to 243 and 193, respectively.

These updated numbers come one day after Premier Doug Ford announced that his mother-in-law, who is a resident of a Toronto long-term care home ravaged by COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease.

His mother-in-law is a resident at the West Park Long-Term Care home, where at least 13 people had died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

