Ontario reports 2,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 deaths

Ontario reported 2,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 56 additional deaths.

Of those people hospitalized, currently 486 are in intensive care units provincewide. Of those in ICU, 289 need the assistance of a ventilator to keep breathing.

It's important to note that not all hospitals report updated figures on the weekends.

Ontario reported at least another 2,887 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 17,502.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 11.8 per cent.

Active cases: 34,914.

Deaths: 56, pushing the official toll to 11,825.

Vaccinations: Due to technical difficulties, no updated vaccine information is currently available from the Ontario government.