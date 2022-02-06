Ontario reports 2,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 deaths
No vaccination information currently available due to technical difficulties, government says
Ontario reported 2,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 56 additional deaths.
Of those people hospitalized, currently 486 are in intensive care units provincewide. Of those in ICU, 289 need the assistance of a ventilator to keep breathing.
It's important to note that not all hospitals report updated figures on the weekends.
Ontario reported at least another 2,887 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 17,502.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 11.8 per cent.
Active cases: 34,914.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 486; 289 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 56, pushing the official toll to 11,825.
Vaccinations: Due to technical difficulties, no updated vaccine information is currently available from the Ontario government.
