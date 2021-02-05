Ontario reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases, lowest test positivity rate since October

Ontario reported another 1,670 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 45 more people with the illness on Friday, as the province's labs logged a test positivity rate not seen since October.

The new cases include 667 in Toronto, 317 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

The total for Toronto, however, includes 125 previous cases that were missed when the local public health unit migrated its data to Ontario's centralized COVID-19 tracking system, the Ministry of Health said.

The new cases come as labs completed 62,710 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and reported a provincewide positivity rate of 2.5 per cent — the lowest it has been since Oct. 22, 2020.

The 45 additional deaths push Ontario's official COVID-19-linked toll to 6,438.

Meanwhile, Ontario's labour minister said yesterday that Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province's economy next week. Earlier this week, Ford hinted an announcement could come as early as Monday next week, before his office backtracked and said it will take more time.

Monte McNaughton did not provide further specifics, but his comments were made as the province's current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

Ford and his cabinet are meeting today to discuss the government's options surrounding the emergency order.

Ontario's Solicitor General's office said no decisions have been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.

A provincial lockdown was imposed in late December and was followed by the state of emergency and a stay-at-home order that took effect Jan. 14 as COVID-19 rates surged.

Cases have since declined, although public health officials have said the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 are a concern.

More to come.