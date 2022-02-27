Ontario reports 842 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday

Ontario reported 842 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the Omicron wave last December.

However, it's important to note that more than 10 per cent of hospitals do not report their data on weekends.

The latest data comes as Ontario prepares to lift pandemic restrictions. Starting Tuesday, people will be able to gather in indoor public settings with no capacity limits and with no need to show proof of vaccination, unless businesses choose to ask for it.

Ontario also reported another 2,001 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 2,338 on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 15,434.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 9.1 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 281; 181 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 10, pushing the official toll to 12,430.

Vaccinations: 31,673,271 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.6 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose, while 90.5 per cent have received two.