Ontario sees 1,258 new COVID-19 cases as AstraZeneca vaccine approval hailed as 'huge deal'

Ontario reported another 1,258 cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the most on a single day in nearly two weeks — as officials hailed Health Canada's approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a "huge deal" for the province's immunization effort.

The new cases include 362 in Toronto, 274 in Peel Region and 104 in York Region.

Public health units that saw double-digit increases include:

Waterloo Region: 69

Hamilton: 64

Ottawa: 52

Durham Region: 42

Thunder Bay: 42

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 35

Halton Region: 32

Windsor-Essex: 31

Simcoe Muskoka: 25

Niagara Region: 19

Brant County: 17

Eastern Ontario: 11

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge: 10

Renfrew County: 10

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit on a given day, because local units report figures at different times.)

Ontario's lab network completed 64,049 tests for SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a test positivity rate of 2.3 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 1,114, marking a sixth straight day of increases.

Public health units also recorded the deaths of 28 more people with the illness, bringing Ontario's official toll to 6,944.

The news comes as Health Canada gave a green light for use of a third COVID-19 vaccine.

"Basically it means we can accelerate our vaccine programs from coast to coast. It also means we have a much more versatile vaccine," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician based in Toronto.

The AstraZeneca vaccine only requires conventional refrigeration and is relatively stable, Bogoch added, meaning it could be a prime candidate for immunization efforts by primary care providers and mobile clinics.

"Of course there's still a lot of questions about who will have access to it, when we're going to get it, through which route we'll get it. But at the end of the day, we have access to more vaccine than we thought," Bogoch told CBC's News Network.

Ontario's immunization strategy has been the focus of scrutiny this week, after the task force announced that an online portal for booking appointments wouldn't be operational until mid-March — weeks after several other provinces. Furthermore, the co-chair of the task force, retired general Rick Hillier, wouldn't offer specifics on when people under 60 years old (who are not essential workers) might expect to get their first dose of a vaccine.

Some jurisdictions, notably France, have restricted the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 65 despite the World Health Organization's insistence that the product is safe and effective for all age groups.

Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for Canadians aged 18 and older, and said it has an efficacy rate of about 62.1 per cent.

While the efficacy rate is important, Bogoch said, more crucial is the vaccine's ability to significantly reduce the probability of a severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in those who receive it.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Metro Morning today, Hillier called the approval "wonderful news" but cautioned that provincial officials will need to wait for more instructions from Health Canada before they can say definitely how it will change Ontario's rollout plan.

"It's a third weapon in the fight against COVID-19," Hillier said, alluding to the two other vaccines — manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna — currently being administered in Canada.

The federal government has secured access to 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.