Ontario reports at least 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday
Nearly 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday
Ontario reported at least 1,024 hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19 on Saturday, although not all hospitals report their figures on the weekend.
That's up slightly from 1,003 hospitalizations reported on Friday.
The province also reported at least 2,338 new cases of COVID-19.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 16,052.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 10.7 per cent, up from 9.8 per cent on Friday, when 21,550 tests were completed.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 284; 172 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 34, pushing the official toll to 12,420.
Vaccinations: 29,072 for a total of 31,645,374 administered during the pandemic to date.
