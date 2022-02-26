Ontario reports at least 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday

Ontario reported at least 1,024 hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19 on Saturday, although not all hospitals report their figures on the weekend.

That's up slightly from 1,003 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

The province also reported at least 2,338 new cases of COVID-19.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 16,052.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 10.7 per cent, up from 9.8 per cent on Friday, when 21,550 tests were completed.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 284; 172 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 34, pushing the official toll to 12,420.

Vaccinations: 29,072 for a total of 31,645,374 administered during the pandemic to date.