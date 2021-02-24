Online portal to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ontario to launch March 15

An online portal for booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario is set to launch on March 15, the head of the province's immunization task force said Wednesday.

Retired general Rick Hillier provided an update on Ontario's rollout plan this morning at Queen's Park.

This announcement comes as members of the public in both Alberta and Quebec will be able to start booking appointments this week.

Hillier said the delay in launching Ontario's version is because the focus until that point will be on populations that don't require an appointment, such as patient-facing health-care workers and essential caregivers for long-term care residents.

"I would have liked to have it earlier, quite frankly," Hillier told reporters, adding that health authorities are working "furiously" to test the system.

When the online portal, along with a telephone booking system, launch in March, Ontarians aged 80 and over will be the next priority. Hillier cautioned that anyone who is not in that age group, or who is not trying to make a reservation for a person in the 80-plus age group, will not be able to book an appointment in the weeks that follow.

Health officials on the task force recently said that all of Ontario's 34 public health units have developed individual plans to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months. The plans were all submitted to the task force for approval.

Speaking yesterday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said those who wish to receive a vaccine will have the option to set up an appointment either through an online portal, a telephone booking system or through their family doctor, depending on which public health unit they live in.

The province will be releasing more information about how the general public can register for a vaccine "within a very short time," Elliott added.

As of Feb.14, all residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes — generally defined as those that provide memory care — who wanted a vaccine had been given their first shot. Health officials said that adults 80 years old and above should begin receiving doses by the middle of March.

So far the province has administered a total of 585,707 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 247,042 people have gotten both doses.

Phase 2 of the immunization campaign, which includes inoculating an estimated 2.8 million members of the public between the ages 60 and 79, is currently scheduled to start in April.

Later today at 1 p.m. ET, Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his own news conference alongside the ministers of long-term care and colleges and universities. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.