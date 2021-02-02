Data issues mean just 745 new COVID-19 cases officially logged in Ontario

Ontario officially reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but says the sharp drop was due to data issues.

The Ministry of Health said the total count of new COVID-19 cases was unreliable, as the migration of Toronto Public Health (TPH) to the province's data tracking system resulted in the unit reporting a negative number of new infections.

Case counts in a number of other health units were also affected, the ministry said, though it did not identify the units by name or detail the magnitude of the impacts on the overall total for today.

Most of Ontario's 34 public health units switched over to the province's centralized data system during the summer of 2020. Toronto, however, had until now relied on its own internal program to track and trace COVID-19 infections.

The ministry said the migration of TPH could result in "fluctuations in case numbers" for the next few days.

More to come.