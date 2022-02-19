Ontario reports 1,191 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday

Ontario reported 1,191 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, although not all hospitals report their figures on the weekend.

Of those people, 50 per cent came in with COVID-19, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott, while 50 per cent were admitted for a different reason but have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario is reporting at least 2,244 new cases provincewide.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 14,174.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 11.8 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 329; 216 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 10, pushing the official toll to 12,247.

Vaccinations: 31,467,215 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide to date. Currently, 92.5 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or old have received one dose, while 90.3 per cent have received two doses.