Ontario reports 1,191 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday
More than 92% of Ontarians aged 12+ have received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported 1,191 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, although not all hospitals report their figures on the weekend.
Of those people, 50 per cent came in with COVID-19, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott, while 50 per cent were admitted for a different reason but have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Ontario is reporting at least 2,244 new cases provincewide.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 14,174.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 11.8 per cent.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 329; 216 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 10, pushing the official toll to 12,247.
Vaccinations: 31,467,215 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide to date. Currently, 92.5 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or old have received one dose, while 90.3 per cent have received two doses.
