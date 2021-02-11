Ontario to announce decision on pandemic restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots today
Officers of health in Toronto, Peel have requested postponed reopenings
Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
You'll be able to watch it live in this story.
Ontario is set to announce today whether it will lift a stay-at-home order and other restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots next week.
The province said earlier this month that it planned to roll back the order and move Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay to its tiered pandemic restrictions system on Tuesday.
But the top doctors for Toronto and Peel have asked for that to be delayed until at least March 9 because of the presence of variant strains of the virus in their communities.
Ontario's chief medical officer was to provide advice to the government Thursday night based on the latest COVID-19 data.
Premier Doug Ford's cabinet is set to discuss the matter and announce a decision later today.
Ford hinted Thursday that the province may grant the request made by Toronto and Peel.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.