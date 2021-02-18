Ontario logs 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths linked to illness

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET.

You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported another 1,038 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 44 more people with the illness on Thursday.

The new cases include 376 in Toronto, 142 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

Other public health that saw double-digit increases were:

Hamilton: 49

Simcoe-Muskoka: 45

Waterloo Region: 43

Windsor-Essex: 41

Ottawa: 37

Halton Region: 27

Northwestern: 25

Thunder Bay: 21

MIddlesex-London: 20

Durham Region: 19

Lambton: 15

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 10

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, because local units report figures at different times.)

They come as the province's lab network completed 56,165 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a test positivity rate of 2.2 per cent.

Among the new cases were 10 linked to the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and four caused by the variant first found in South Africa. A total of 359 cases in Ontario have now been linked to variants of concern.

Resolved cases continued to outpace new ones, with the number of confirmed, active infections provincewide falling to 10,702, the fewest since Nov. 11, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 758 people with COVID-19 in hospitals. That's down from a pandemic high of 1,701 on Jan. 12.

Of those currently in hospitals, 277 were being treated in intensive care and 192 required a ventilator to breathe.

The additional deaths reported today pushed Ontario's official toll to 6,773.

Meanwhile, the province said it administered 12,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday. A total of 501,867 shots have been given out in Ontario thus far, while 205,802 people have been fully immunized with both doses.