Ontario sees 1,072 new COVID-19 cases as gradual reopening begins

Ontario reported another 1,072 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 41 more people with the illness on Wednesday.

The number of new cases logged today is on par with figures last seen in early November.

They include 393 in Toronto, 196 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Waterloo Region: 47

Ottawa: 40

Simcoe Muskoka: 29

Halton Region: 28

Windsor-Essex: 24

Middlesex-London: 22

Durham Region: 21

Niagara Region: 19

Chatham-Kent: 16

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 14

Brant County: 11

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

The additional cases come as the province's network of labs completed 52,504 test samples for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and recorded a test positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 1,353. It's down from a peak of 3,555 on Jan. 11.

Ontario's COVID-19-linked death toll is now at 6,596.

Meanwhile, restrictions were loosened in three public health units today.

Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; and Renfrew County moved into the green category of the government's colour-coded reopening framework.

Lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders were lifted in those units, meaning restaurants can reopen for limited in-person dining and non-essential businesses can welcome customers back.

On Feb. 16, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the restrictions framework.

The category they are placed in will depend COVID-19 trends at the time, health officials said earlier this week.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on Feb. 22, but the province said any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.

More to come.