Ontario reports 2,939 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 555 in ICUs

The rate of hospitalization of people with COVID-19 in Ontario continued its slow downward trajectory Wednesday, while there was also a decrease in the number of patients in intensive care. 

Province reported 72 more deaths related to COVID-19 pushing the official toll to 11,576

A gowned nurse attends to a patient in the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital, in Toronto, on Jan. 25. The Ministry of Health said Wednesday morning that as of yesterday, there were 555 patients with COVID-19 who required intensive care. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Ministry of Health said Wednesday morning that as of Tuesday there were 2,939 people with COVID-19 in the province's hospitals. That's down from 3,091 the day before and 4,016 at the same time last week.

About 56 per cent of those patients were admitted for COVID-related illnesses while 44 per cent were already in hospital when they tested positive for the virus, according to the ministry.

There were 555 patients with COVID-19 who required intensive care, down from 568 the day before and 608 the same time last week.

Roughly 83 per cent of the people with COVID-19 in ICUs were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

The health ministry also reported another 72 deaths of people with the virus, bringing the official toll to 11,576.

