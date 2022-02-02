Ontario reports 2,939 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 555 in ICUs

The rate of hospitalization of people with COVID-19 in Ontario continued its slow downward trajectory Wednesday, while there was also a decrease in the number of patients in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said Wednesday morning that as of Tuesday there were 2,939 people with COVID-19 in the province's hospitals. That's down from 3,091 the day before and 4,016 at the same time last week.

About 56 per cent of those patients were admitted for COVID-related illnesses while 44 per cent were already in hospital when they tested positive for the virus, according to the ministry.

There were 555 patients with COVID-19 who required intensive care, down from 568 the day before and 608 the same time last week.

Roughly 83 per cent of the people with COVID-19 in ICUs were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

The health ministry also reported another 72 deaths of people with the virus, bringing the official toll to 11,576.