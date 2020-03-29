New emergency order prohibits gatherings of more than 5 in Ontario amid COVID-19

A new emergency order that prohibits gatherings of more than five people is now in effect in Ontario amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ontario government issued the order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act on Saturday night in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Effective as of Saturday night, the order prohibits organized public events and social gatherings of more than five people.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford noted at a news conference on Saturday that there are exceptions.

The order doesn't apply to private households with more than five people. Child-care centres that look after the children of front-line workers are limited to 50 people. And up to 10 people are allowed to gather at funerals.

According to the province, public events and social gatherings include parades, weddings and communal services within places of worship. The order issued on Saturday night replaces a previous emergency order that banned public events of more than 50 people.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ontario health ministry reported that the province has an additional 151 cases of COVID-19, a figure that brings the provincial total to 1,144.

The health ministry also reported a new death. That means the total number of people who have died in Ontario from COVID-19 stands at 19.