Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government will announce on Thursday that it's putting the entire province under lockdown restrictions for 28 days, multiple sources tell CBC News.

The move to the grey zone for all public health units will take effect on Saturday under what the government has called its emergency brake provisions.

The restrictions in place would not be as tight as the province-wide lockdown that was imposed in December, according to the sources.

Non-essential retail stores would be permitted to open but with occupancy capped at 25 per cent of maximum, while essential retail outlets such as grocery stores would be limited to 50 per cent occupancy, said one source.

Some outdoor activities such as golf would be permitted but indoor fitness facilities and personal care services such as hair salons would be closed.

Schools would continue as normal next week, and the cabinet has not yet made a decisionon what will happen after spring break, which takes place the week of April 12, the sources said.

