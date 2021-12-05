Ontario reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest count in 6 months

Ontario reported another 1,184 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — the highest daily case count in six months, and the third straight day of case counts topping 1,000.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 31,735.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.2 per cent.

Active cases: 8,115.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 164; 101 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Zero, keeping the official toll at 10,024.

Vaccinations: 23,976,361 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 90.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have had one dose, while 87.3 per cent have had two doses.