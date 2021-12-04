Ontario reports 1,053 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 1,053 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That's the highest daily case count in half a year and the second day in a row where Ontario's case count has topped 1,000.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 36,268.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.5 per cent.

Active cases: 7,540.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 160; 98 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Eight, pushing the official toll to 10,024.

Vaccinations: 80,989 doses were administered, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 23,913,372. Currently, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two.