Ontario reports 16,713 COVID-19 cases on New Year's Eve

Ontario reported another 16,713 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, New Year's Eve, along with 15 new deaths.

The new numbers come as Ontario announced it is restricting who is eligible for PCR testing and shortening the required self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19.

The changes to testing eligibility means the province will likely have to adjust how it measures new COVID-19 case counts going forward.

Infectious disease experts have said for several days that the actual number of new cases is likely far higher than those reported each day because many public health units in Ontario have reached their testing capacity.

Limiting tests to only higher-risk individuals means the gap between confirmed and actual cases will now grow even wider.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 75,093.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 29.8 per cent.

Active cases: 98,822.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 205; 104 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 10,194.

Vaccinations: 195,809, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 27,208,675. Currently, 90.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose, while 88.1 per cent have received two.