Ontario reports 2,408 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths linked to the illness

Ontario reported another 2,408 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 41 more people with the illness on Wednesday.

The case count is the second-highest on a single day since the pandemic began, and a ninth consecutive day of more than 2,000 cases in the province.

Wednesday's figure includes 629 cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 234 in Windsor-Essex, 190 in York Region, 150 in Hamilton and 136 in Durham Region.

They push the seven-day average to a record-high 2,304.

Ontario's network of labs processed 56,660 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.

The additional deaths increase Ontario's official toll to 4,229.

