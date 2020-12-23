Ontario reports 2,408 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths linked to the illness
The case count is the second-highest on a single day since the pandemic began, and a ninth consecutive day of more than 2,000 cases in the province.
7-day average of new daily cases hits record-high 2,304
Ontario reported another 2,408 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 41 more people with the illness on Wednesday.
Wednesday's figure includes 629 cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 234 in Windsor-Essex, 190 in York Region, 150 in Hamilton and 136 in Durham Region.
They push the seven-day average to a record-high 2,304.
Ontario's network of labs processed 56,660 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.
The additional deaths increase Ontario's official toll to 4,229.
More to come.
