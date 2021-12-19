Ontario reports 4,177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 4,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — a daily case count the likes of which the province hasn't seen since April.

But the Omicron variant continues to overtake the province. Ontario's case count climbed by 876 cases in just 24 hours from 3,301 cases reported on Saturday . The seven-day average of new daily diagnoses sat at 2,156 on Saturday, compared to 1,194 a week earlier.

The latest case count comes as tighter public health restrictions came into effect provincewide. Starting early Sunday morning, social gatherings are once again limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Restaurants, gyms and many other indoor settings now have a 50 per cent capacity limit. And cinemas, arenas and other large venues are no longer allowed to serve food or drinks.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 51,151.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 8.7 per cent, which is down slightly from 8.9 per cent on Saturday, but still up substantially from the three per cent mark in late November.

Active cases: 20,847.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 159; 103 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official death toll to 10,113.

Vaccinations: 25,315,780 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 90.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received one dose. Meanwhile, 87.8 per cent have received two doses.