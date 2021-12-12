Ontario reports 1,476 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 1,476 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as eight new deaths.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 38,477.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 5.4 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent on Saturday, 4.4 per cent on Friday, and 3.5 per cent on Thursday.

Active cases: 10,803.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 158; 96 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Eight, pushing the official toll to 10,078.

Vaccinations: 24,449,726 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 90.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12+ have had one shot, while 87.6 per cent have had two doses.