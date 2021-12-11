Ontario reports 1,607 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 1,607 ​​​​​​cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as five additional deaths.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 42,205.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 4.6 per cent.

Active cases: 10,009.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 146; 94 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 10,070.

Vaccinations: 24,387,806 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 90.2 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received a first dose, while 87.5 per cent have received double doses.