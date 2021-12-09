Ontario's COVID-19 science table recommends weekly rapid tests in schools, workplaces in some areas

Ontario's group of expert advisers on COVID-19 is recommending health officials implement voluntary rapid testing in settings such as schools and workplaces in areas that reach a certain level of infection.

In its latest briefing released on Thursday, the science table advised that public health units or neighbourhoods where new COVID-19 cases are near 50 per million people per day, and where there is sustained exponential growth, carry out weekly voluntary screening of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people in elementary schools.

The group said health officials in those areas could also deploy rapid antigen tests in workplaces and congregate settings.

If new daily cases cases in a health unit or particular area approach 250 per million people per day, "weekly testing is likely not frequent enough to reduce spread effectively," the table concluded. In that case, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people should undergo rapid testing two to three times a week.

It noted public health units in that situation may also want to look into voluntary testing of fully vaccinated people at the same frequency.

The science table said it considers rapid testing in elementary schools a priority since students under 12 in the province are not yet fully vaccinated.

But it adds Ontario could use rapid testing in "many ways" to curb the spread of the virus.

The group's latest advice comes as calls continue to grow for broader rapid testing ahead of the holiday season.

Some workplaces in the province offer rapid tests for their employees, and the government has said children in publicly funded schools will each receive five tests to take home over the December break.

The tests, which provide results in about 15 minutes, are also available for a cost of up to $40 at some pharmacies for travel and other asymptomatic uses.

Critics have argued making the tests more widely available, and free for all to use, would help stave off rising infections, particularly over the December holidays. In a statement in response to the science table's briefing, the ministry of health said that 75 per cent of schools boards have received the tests, with the rest expected to arrive in the coming days.

The statement said the province had distributed more than 34 million rapid tests as of Monday, and deploys more than a million to workplaces, hospitals, and other congregate settings each week.

It also noted that an initiative announced on Nov. 18 will see asymptomatic Ontarians be able to access free rapid tests at pop-up sites in "high-traffic public settings, such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets, and transit hubs."