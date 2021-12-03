Ontario reports 1,031 new COVID-19 cases, most since late May

Ontario reported 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most on a single day since May 30 — when the third wave of the pandemic was slowly receding.

Today's case count marks an 11 per cent increase over the same time last week and includes:

133 in Toronto.

106 in Simcoe Muskoka.

68 in Windsor-Essex.

60 in Peel Region.

59 in Sudbury.

58 in Ottawa.

56 in York Region.

47 in Hamilton.

44 in Durham Region.

The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 866, up 21 per cent from last Friday and its highest point since early June.

According to the latest estimate from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, cases are currently on track to double every three and a half weeks.

Importantly, the burden of COVID on the province's intensive care units has remained relatively steady throughout the last several months, despite a rise in cases in most public health units.

As of Thursday evening, there were 146 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in ICUs. Compare that to May 30, the last time a daily case count topped 1,000 — there were 614 people with COVID in critical care.

For the first time Friday, the Ministry of Health has published updated vaccination figures to include children aged five to 11 years old.As of Thursday evening, 154,925 children in that age cohort, or about 14.4 per cent of those eligible, had received a first dose.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Ontarians have now had two doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 738.075 people in Ontario have had a third dose or a booster shot to date.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial report :

New school-related cases: 172, including 152 students and 18 staff. Nine of Ontario's 4,844 publicly funded schools are currently closed due to COVID. According to Public Health Ontario data, as of Wednesday there were 233 ongoing outbreaks of the illness linked to schools and child-care centres.

Tests completed in the previous 24 hours: 39,748, with a 2.9 per cent provincewide positivity rate.

Active cases: 7,217.

Deaths: Four, pushing the official toll to 10,016.