Ontario reports pandemic high of 10,436 new COVID-19 cases, jump in hospitalizations

Ontario reported a new pandemic-high of 10,436 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly topping the previous record set on Christmas Day.

Infectious disease experts have said the actual number of cases is likely far higher than those reported each day because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Today's case count is accompanied by a record high test positivity rate. Public Health Ontario logged a 26.9 per cent positivity rate on 59,259 total tests. Monday and Tuesday this week saw rates of 24.5 and 24.9 per cent, respectively.

Another 59,259 test samples are in the queue waiting to be processed.

The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 9,183, a sixth consecutive day of new pandemic highs. It is currently on pace to double every five days.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting a jump in COVID-related hospitalizations, up to 726 from 491 the previous day and 420 last Wednesday.

There are 190 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, compared to 168 at the same time last week.

The health ministry also recorded the deaths of three more people with the illness, pushing the official toll to 10,171.

