Ontario reports 5,790 more COVID cases, a new pandemic high

Ontario reported 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most-ever logged on a single day in the province by a considerable margin.

The previous pandemic high of 4,812 came on April 16th, 2021.

Today's count is an 139 per cent jump over the same time last week. The seven-day average of daily cases, which is currently on pace to double every five-and-a-half days or so, climbed to 4,002.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said this week that record-high daily case counts were expected and will likely continue for several weeks.

Positivity rates also continued to spike. Public Health Ontario this morning reported a 16 per cent positivity rate from 68,191 tests, by far the highest level ever seen in the province.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also rising somewhat, though much more slowly than cases and positivity rates.

As of Wednesday, there were 440 people with COVID in hospitals, up from 328 at the same time last week. Similarly, there were 169 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in ICUs, up only slightly from 165 last Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths of seven more people with the virus, pushing the official toll to 10,140.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered 253,258 doses of COVID vaccines on Wednesday. Of those, just more than 233,000 were booster shots.

More to come.